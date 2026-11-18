Hungary plans to end a 20-year concession giving the National Tobacco Retail Supply Company (ODBE), owned by British American Tobacco’s Hungarian unit and Taban Trafik, exclusive rights to supply the country’s tobacco retailers. Transport and Investment Minister David Vitezy said legislation would terminate the arrangement June 1, 2027, eight years before its scheduled expiration. ODBE received the concession in 2015 to serve as the intermediary between manufacturers and retailers. Vitezy said the monopoly was established without meaningful competition or a transparent tender.

Under the proposal, manufacturers and other qualified operators could supply retailers directly. The bill would also tie retailer margins to net product prices rather than allowing them to rise automatically with tobacco tax increases. ODBE said it was reviewing the draft legislation.