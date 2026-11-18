Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce proposed extending the country’s temporary ban on imports of electronic cigarettes, nicotine delivery systems, and nicotine-containing liquids for another six months. A draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution has been submitted for public discussion. The current ban took effect June 1, 2026, and is scheduled to expire Dec. 9. The ministry said the extension is intended to prevent nicotine addiction, particularly among young people, and reduce health risks associated with nicotine products.