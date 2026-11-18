New Zealand’s adult daily smoking rate fell to 5.9% in 2025/26, down from 6.7% in 2024/25 and 9.4% five years earlier, according to the latest New Zealand Health Survey. An estimated 259,000 adults smoke daily, averaging 8.7 cigarettes per day, compared with 11.2 in 2011/12. Daily smoking was highest among Māori adults (13.9%) and Pacific peoples (12.5%), compared with 5.1% for European/other adults and 2.8% for Asian adults.

Meanwhile, daily vaping was relatively unchanged at 11.2%, compared with 11.7% the previous year, but remained above the 6.4% recorded five years ago. Daily vaping was highest among adults aged 18-24 (25.7%). Among people who had attempted to quit smoking, 36.5% reported using vaping during their most recent quit attempt, making it the most commonly reported form of assistance, followed by nicotine replacement therapy (29.8%).