President Donald Trump withdrew Heidi Overton’s nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration, citing insufficient support in Congress, according to a White House official. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee had been scheduled to vote on her nomination Nov. 18.

Overton faced opposition over her positions on vaccines and abortion, industry ties, and support for the FDA’s authorization of fruit-flavored vapes. At her September confirmation hearing, she argued that flavored vapes could help some adults quit smoking.

The White House is reportedly considering Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, a former obstetrician who recently lost his reelection bid, as a replacement. FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Kyle Diamantas is serving as acting commissioner.