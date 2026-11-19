The European Patent Office (EPO) revoked a second nicotine pouch patent held by Philip Morris International following challenges by British American Tobacco subsidiaries. The latest decision, published Nov. 17, concerns patent EP 3773494, covering a pouch formulation using free-base nicotine, ion-exchange resin, and at least 15% water. The appeal was brought by BAT subsidiary Nicoventures Trading Limited. The EPO revoked the patent after Philip Morris withdrew its approval of the patent text during appeal proceedings. A separate patent, EP 3809884, covering nicotine distribution between a pouch’s inner composition and outer membrane, was revoked Sept. 24 following a challenge by another BAT subsidiary.

Both revocations followed Philip Morris’ withdrawal of approval of the patent texts under Article 113(2) of the European Patent Convention. The EPO did not issue final substantive findings that either invention lacked novelty or inventive step. Both patents share a June 7, 2019, priority date, and related divisional applications remain subject to separate examination and patent proceedings.