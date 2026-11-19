FRE and 100 Thieves, a gaming and lifestyle brand, launched a limited-edition collection of collectible metal tins designed to hold FRE nicotine pouches. The tins feature three finishes — Vice Camo, gunmetal, and metallic silver — with the Vice Camo versions individually hand-painted. The collection is available to consumers 21 and older through FRE’s website for $89.99 to $99.99 per tin. The collaboration also includes FRE’s 100-count Mega Pack. Turning Point Brands Vice President of Brand and Marketing Connor Smith said the partnership brings together two Los Angeles-based brands.