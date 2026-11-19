Illicit tobacco products cost Italy more than €1 billion in lost tax revenue from 2021 through 2025, according to a report presented Nov. 16 in Rome by British American Tobacco Italia. Illicit cigarettes account for about 2% of Italian consumption, compared with 40% in France. The report attributed the difference largely to taxation and retail prices. The average legal cigarette pack in Italy costs €5.20, while contraband packs sell for €3 to €4.50. Across the European Union, lost tax revenue from illicit smoking products exceeded €40 billion over the five-year period.

The report also identified illicit sales of e-cigarettes, e-liquids, and heated tobacco sticks. Online monitoring found that about one-quarter of sellers offering noncompliant e-liquids and disposable e-cigarettes were based in Italy. Violations primarily involved e-liquids exceeding the legal nicotine concentration limit of 20 mg/ml and bottles exceeding permitted capacities. Illicit heated tobacco sticks were divided between products compatible with IQOS and Glo.