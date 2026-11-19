Japan Tobacco expects to record a ¥1.38 trillion ($8.9 billion) loss after losing management control of its seven Russian subsidiaries, which were placed under temporary administration by Russian presidential decrees signed Nov. 5 and 6. JT will remove the subsidiaries from its consolidated financial statements effective Nov. 6, although it retains legal ownership. The affected companies include JTI Russia, Petro, JTI Donskoy Tabak, JTI Yelets, Cres Neva, Pereslavl-Tabak, and J.T.I. Innovative Products.

JT revised its 2026 forecast to a ¥724 billion ($4.5 billion) net loss, compared with its previous ¥662 billion ($4.1 billion) profit forecast. It now expects operating losses of ¥368 billion ($2.3 billion) and revenue of ¥3.84 trillion ($24.1 billion). The company also cut its annual dividend forecast from ¥272 ($1.71) to ¥204 ($1.28) per share. The chairman, deputy chairman, and three representative directors will take 50% cuts to monthly base compensation for two months and forgo 2026 executive bonuses. JT said its Russian operations strategy remains unchanged, and it will continue investing in heated tobacco products, including Ploom.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Nov. 18 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, and raised concerns about the protection of Japanese companies and the detention of a Japanese national in Russia, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said. The leaders agreed to maintain dialogue at various levels. The meeting comes after Russia placed all Japan Tobacco Group entities in the country under temporary administration on Nov. 5 and 6. The Japanese government owns 33.34% of Japan Tobacco’s issued shares, through the Ministry of Finance, as of Dec. 31, 2025.