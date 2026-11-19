New York lawmakers passed legislation shifting collection of the state’s 20% e-cigarette tax from the retail level to the wholesale level. The bill, awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature, would require vapor-product distributors to obtain state licenses and establish a public directory to track products through the supply chain. It would also give tax officials authority to inspect distributors and revoke licenses. The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids opposes the measure, arguing that applying the 20% rate to wholesale prices would reduce the effective tax by more than half because wholesale prices are generally less than half of retail prices. The group recommends a wholesale rate of about 48% to maintain the current tax burden.

The Association of Convenience Stores supports the legislation, saying it would improve oversight of distributors and help authorities target illegal, unregulated, and flavored vape products. Revenue estimates are disputed: health organizations project an annual reduction of about $20 million, while bill sponsors say their analysis indicates revenue would remain stable or increase. Hochul has said she is reviewing the measure.