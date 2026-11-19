A report published in Tobacco Control, led by Australian epidemiologist Emily Banks, accuses tobacco companies of using legal threats, complaints to employers, online harassment, and freedom-of-information requests to intimidate researchers and undermine tobacco-control research. The paper cites a complaint filed by Philip Morris International’s Danish subsidiary against University of Southern Denmark professor Charlotta Pisinger over media comments questioning the safety of heated tobacco and vaping products. PMI said it respects academics’ right to express critical views and that scientific claims should be open to scrutiny. The researchers called on employers and governments to strengthen protections against industry interference in public-health research.