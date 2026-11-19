His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs dismantled an illegal cigarette factory in Bourne, Lincolnshire, capable of producing more than 200,000 cigarettes daily, following raids across England Nov. 10 that resulted in 21 arrests. Authorities seized 1.4 million illicit cigarettes and 5.5 tonnes of tobacco, with an estimated unpaid duty value of £4.5 million. At the Bourne facility, officers seized 808,840 cigarettes, 4.8 tonnes of tobacco, and manufacturing equipment. Additional seizures included 485,560 cigarettes and 104 kilograms of tobacco at a site in Grantham, £645,000 in cash and four gold bars valued at approximately £213,500 at residential properties in London and the West Midlands.