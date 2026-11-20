Speaking at the Fortune 500 Innovation Forum in Detroit, Altria Group CEO Sal Mancuso said the company’s regulatory challenges are slowing the growth of its On! nicotine pouch brand and putting legitimate manufacturers at a disadvantage against illicit competitors. Mancuso said Altria intends to become a leader in the nicotine pouch category, where it currently trails Philip Morris International’s Zyn. He identified misconceptions about nicotine’s role in tobacco-related harm and the FDA’s product authorization process as obstacles to growth. Altria’s Moving Beyond Smoking initiative, announced in 2023, focuses on expanding smoke-free products, including On! pouches and NJOY e-cigarettes.

Altria, through subsidiaries Helix Innovations and NJOY, sued the FDA in September, alleging delays in the agency’s premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) process have prevented newer products from reaching the market while unauthorized foreign products gain market share. The litigation was paused last month while the FDA considers revisions to its regulatory framework. Mancuso said some product reviews that should take six months are taking as long as six years, allowing illicit products, particularly those manufactured in China, to compete without meeting the same requirements as regulated products. “Quite frankly, the regulations are broken,” he said, calling for a streamlined review process that maintains high standards while providing faster product authorizations.