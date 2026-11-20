Washington, D.C., November 20, 2026 – The Cigar Association of America (CAA) has announced that its Board of Directors has elected Eric Newman as the association’s new Chairman, effective immediately.

Newman, president and third-generation owner of J.C. Newman Cigar Co., possesses more than five decades of experience in the cigar industry. Since joining the family business in 1972, Newman has helped preserve American cigar manufacturing and expand the company’s operations. He has also served on CAA’s Board of Directors for many years. In 2022, he was inducted into Cigar Aficionado’s Cigar Hall of Fame.

“My family’s connection to CAA goes back to its founding, and I am honored to continue that legacy as chairman,” said Newman. “I look forward to working alongside our members and leadership to carry out CAA’s mission, address the challenges facing the industry, and advance the association’s priorities.”

“Eric brings an exceptional depth of industry knowledge and a strong understanding of the challenges facing cigar businesses,” said CAA President Scott Pearce. “His decades of experience and longstanding involvement with the association will be invaluable as we continue strengthening our advocacy efforts and expanding CAA’s presence across the industry.”

The CAA Board also elected the following officers for the coming term:

• Vice Chair: Ed McKenna, La Aurora USA

• Treasurer: Patrice Grunbaum, Dannemann USA

• Secretary: Henry Roemer, P.T. Djarum

The newly elected officers will work alongside CAA’s Board of Directors and staff to guide the association’s continued efforts to represent and protect the interests of the cigar industry at the state and federal levels.

About the Cigar Association of America (CAA): Founded in 1937, the Cigar Association of America is the leading national trade organization dedicated exclusively to protecting and promoting the interests of cigars, their manufacturers, importers, distributors, and adult consumers.