The FDA’s Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC) will meet Jan. 21, 2027, to discuss renewal applications for modified-risk granted orders covering 22nd Century Group’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King cigarettes. The committee will consider whether the products continue to meet the statutory standard for exposure-modification orders under Section 911(g)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The public comment period closes Jan. 12, 2027, and requests for oral presentations must be submitted by Dec. 28. The meeting will be held at FDA’s White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, with online participation available.