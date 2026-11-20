Iowa’s first vapor products directory took effect Nov. 16, restricting sales to 361 products from 12 manufacturers. Retailers face fines of $300 per day for each unlisted product, with repeat violations carrying additional fines and permit suspensions. Enforcement begins Dec. 17. The directory follows a 2024 law that took effect after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a federal injunction blocking its enforcement.

Retailers estimate the restrictions could cost millions in sales. Monica Reynolds, CEO of Central Iowa Vapors, said the directory excludes 90% of her 11-store chain’s e-liquid selection and all its disposable vapes, potentially costing more than $300,000. The chain has reduced staffing from 78 to 44 employees and plans to close at least one store. Des Moines retailer Manoj Rai said he has nearly $15,000 in unsellable inventory and that vaping products account for 30% to 40% of his store’s revenue. Iowa plans to update the directory monthly, while a separate tax of 5 cents per milliliter of nicotine-containing vape liquid takes effect Jan. 1.