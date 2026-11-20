Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said the government’s industrial investment program would not be affected by Japan Tobacco’s decision to cut its annual dividend forecast by 25% following Russia’s seizure of its local subsidiaries. The Japanese government owns a 33.34% stake in JT (37.55% when JT’s treasury shares are excluded) and received 156 billion yen ($977 million) in dividend income for the fiscal year ended March 2026. Katayama said Friday that the dividend reduction would not hinder planned investments.