Laudisi Holdings Inc., parent company of Laudisi Distribution and Low Country Pipe and Cigar, will invest $3.8 million to expand its manufacturing and distribution operations in Loris, South Carolina, creating 51 jobs. The project includes a new 15,000-square-foot facility and improvements to an existing building, adding climate-controlled production, storage capacity, and office space. Founded in 2000, Laudisi employs approximately 170 people at its Loris and Little River facilities and another 60 internationally. Its operations include pipe tobacco manufacturing, distribution, and specialty tobacco retail.