Malaysia’s Finance Ministry is prioritizing a review of a High Court ruling concerning nicotine-containing vape products and has not decided whether to refund RM377.08 million ($85 million) in excise duties collected from the industry since May 1, 2023. In a Nov. 17 parliamentary written reply, the ministry said it would assess the legal implications of the ruling and seek input from the Health Ministry on the future direction of vape products before making further taxation decisions. The collected revenue was transferred to the government’s Consolidated Fund.