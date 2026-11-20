R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit seeking to prevent a cannabis company from marketing and selling pre-rolled products under the name Newport Bitch, arguing that the name infringes on its Newport cigarette trademark. The lawsuit targets the use of Newport, one of the tobacco industry’s best-known cigarette brands, in connection with cannabis products and seeks a permanent court order barring the company from using the name.

The Newport Bitch brand’s website markets cannabis products, including pre-rolls, flower, edibles, and tinctures.