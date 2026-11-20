RLX Technology reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of RMB1.92 billion ($285.9 million), up 69.7% year over year, following the July consolidation of its newly acquired European distribution business. International markets accounted for 86.5% of revenue. Gross profit increased 26.7% to RMB446.6 million ($66.6 million), while gross margin declined to 23.3% from 31.2%, reflecting the addition of the lower-margin distribution business.

GAAP net income fell 28.9% to RMB147.1 million ($21.9 million), compared with RMB206.8 million ($31 million) a year earlier. Operating expenses rose 57% to RMB407.1 million ($60.7 million), primarily because of higher personnel, shipping, logistics, and consulting costs. RLX reported RMB13.48 billion ($2 billion) in cash and other financial assets at Sept. 30. CEO Kate Wang said the European acquisition expanded the company’s distribution capabilities, while CFO Chao Lu said the company is working to improve European margins through supply chain optimization.