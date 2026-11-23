The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) is urging Vietnam’s health authorities to publish the evidence supporting recent restrictions, along with assessments of their impact on adult smokers, plans for cessation support, illicit-market enforcement strategies, and dates for policy reviews. Vietnam banned the manufacture, sale, import, export, and use of nicotine pouches under a new law taking effect July 1, 2027.

CAPHRA made the same request to authorities in Indonesia, who are also considering tighter restrictions on nicotine products. During a Nov. 17 Constitutional Court hearing, the government indicated its approach could shift from regulation to stricter restrictions or a comprehensive ban.