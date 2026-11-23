According to Charlie’s Holdings, Inc., on Nov. 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rescinded three Marketing Denial Orders (MDOs) covering 248 PACHA Syn disposable vapes and 32 Charlie’s Chalk Dust and Pachamama e-liquids, returning the products to the agency’s premarket tobacco application (PMTA) review process. Charlie’s said the FDA cited the Fifth Circuit’s NicQuid decision in withdrawing the orders. The applications will return to “Filed” status without requiring resubmission, although the rescissions do not authorize the products for sale.

The company said the action brings the number of its PMTA products previously subject to MDOs that will return to filed status to 280. Charlie’s has a portfolio of 678 PMTA products, including 56 disposable vape products selected for a proposed FDA webpage identifying products for which the agency generally does not intend to prioritize enforcement of PMTA requirements. The company also said 170 disposable vape products and more than 100 e-liquids have never received MDOs. Charlie’s previously sold 16 PMTA products in three transactions for $7.5 million in cash, plus potential contingent payments of up to $4.2 million.