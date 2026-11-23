Türkiye’s illegal cigarette market could result in an estimated 137 billion Turkish liras ($2.7 billion) in lost revenue in 2027, up from 24 billion liras ($480 million) in 2022, according to tobacco industry data. The government has intensified enforcement against illicit tobacco products as the Health Ministry prepares legislation targeting underage tobacco sales. The Treasury and Finance, Trade, Interior, and Agriculture ministries have warned that illegal products sold online and at kiosks will be confiscated.

Authorities have identified the counterfeit brand Tekel 3000, which uses packaging and tax stamps resembling those of the former legal brand Tekel 2000, as a growing problem. The cigarettes are reportedly smuggled into Türkiye through Iraq and Georgia, with sales concentrated in eastern and southeastern regions. Estimated monthly sales rose from 34 million cigarettes in January to 45 million in June. In the second quarter of 2026, Tekel 3000 accounted for 68.2% of foreign-origin cigarette packs in surveyed markets. A separate industry survey found illegal tobacco products at 8% of active, licensed tobacco retailers nationwide.