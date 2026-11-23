Illicit cigarettes account for nearly 75% of South Africa’s cigarette market, resulting in an estimated R30 billion ($1.7 billion) in annual lost excise and tax revenue, according to British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA). The company announced in January that it would close its Heidelberg manufacturing facility by the end of 2026, citing the scale of illicit trade. A report by the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (Tracit), titled South Africa: Strategic Review 2025, found that restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, including temporary bans on tobacco and alcohol sales, disrupted legal markets and allowed illicit operators to expand.

At a recent Philip Morris International conference in Dubai, stakeholders discussed the growth of illicit tobacco networks and the challenges facing enforcement agencies. PMI International CEO Frederic de Wilde said criminal organizations had expanded through smuggling routes and informal markets, adding that many illicit products originate in China. Tracit Deputy Director-General Stefano Betti said organized crime networks exploit institutional weaknesses and, in some cases, corruption within law enforcement. Jonny Moloto, BAT’s head of corporate and regulatory affairs for Sub-Saharan Africa, said South Africa risked losing its remaining legal tobacco industry if current illicit-market trends continued.