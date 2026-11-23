Italy’s 2027 budget proposal would accelerate scheduled excise tax increases on cigarettes, cigars, fine-cut tobacco, heated tobacco products and e-cigarettes by six months, moving the next round of increases from January 2028 to July 2027, according to Tobacco Intelligence. The proposal would raise the heated tobacco excise calculation rate to 42% and increase the consumption tax on e-cigarette liquids to 22% for nicotine-containing products and 17% for nicotine-free liquids.

For cigarettes, the specific excise component would increase from €35.50 to €38.50 per 1,000 cigarettes, while the minimum tax burden would rise from €221 to €227 per 1,000. The government estimates the changes would increase cigarette prices by approximately €0.11 to €0.13 per pack, depending on price category. The minimum excise on cigarillos would rise from €49 to €51 per kilogram, while the rate on fine-cut tobacco would increase from €165.50 to €169.50 per kilogram. The proposed changes are included in Article 33 of the 2027 budget bill.