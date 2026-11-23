KT&G has begun contract manufacturing cigarettes in Taiwan through a partnership with state-owned Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor Corp. (TTL), expanding its operations in the market beyond exports, according to Business Post. Taiwanese regulatory filings identify TTL as the manufacturer of several KT&G products, including TIME Blue T5 and Bohem variants. KT&G also secured a contract to supply 28 categories of cigarette-manufacturing materials to TTL through June 2027. The arrangement allows KT&G to expand local production without investing in its own manufacturing facilities.

The move follows strong growth for KT&G’s Bohem brand, which accounted for approximately 75% of the company’s cigarette sales in Taiwan in both 2024 and 2025. KT&G’s Taiwan subsidiary generated revenue of 56.3 billion won ($39.2 million) in 2025, up 87.6% from the previous year, while net profit increased 186.6% to 9.2 billion won ($6.4 million). KT&G is also reportedly targeting Taiwan for expansion of its heated tobacco business.