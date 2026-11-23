South Korea’s KT&G will discontinue 12 products domestically, including four conventional cigarette varieties and eight heated tobacco sticks, as part of a portfolio restructuring, according to Kuki News. The cuts include products under the Reison, Esse, Bohem, Fit, Mix, and Slim brands, including several launched within the past year.

Orders will be suspended as remaining inventory is depleted, with returns scheduled for April 2027. A KT&G official said the company regularly discontinues products and launches new ones to improve portfolio efficiency and brand competitiveness.