More than one in five Irish retailers inspected in 2025 sold nicotine-inhaling products to minors, according to Health Minister Mary Butler. The HSE conducted 230 test-purchase inspections last year, resulting in 50 illegal sales (21.7%). Through October 2026, 342 inspections resulted in 42 sales to minors (12.3%). Fianna Fáil lawmaker Shane Moynihan called for the number of annual test purchases to increase to 1,000, citing nearly 6,000 retail licenses issued nationwide.

Ireland introduced an annual licensing requirement for tobacco and nicotine retailers in August. The HSE also increased inspections of manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers to 725 last year, up from 310 in 2024. Legislation banning flavored vapes and restricting packaging has been signed into law but has not yet taken effect.