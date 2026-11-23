The Philippine Tobacco Growers Association (PTGA) is urging the government to protect national sovereignty and consult tobacco farmers before agreeing to proposals at the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control’s 12th Conference of the Parties (COP12). PTGA President Saturnino Distor said restrictive international policies adopted without adequate consultation could threaten farmers’ livelihoods as they face rising costs for fertilizer, transportation, fuel, and household expenses. He called for greater transparency in treaty negotiations and consideration of the economic impact on tobacco-growing communities.

Distor said policies developed for wealthier countries may not be appropriate for the Philippines and urged officials to prioritize domestic economic conditions when negotiating international commitments. The group’s position echoes the Philippine delegation’s defense of its approach to tobacco policy at COP10 in Panama in 2024, when it received the symbolic “Dirty Ashtray Award” from anti-tobacco advocacy groups. The delegation defended its position by citing the livelihoods of tobacco-farming families and excise tax revenues that support health care programs.