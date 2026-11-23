Vietnam’s National Assembly approved amendments to the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms, banning the production, sale, import, export, storage, transportation, and use of e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, nicotine pouches, shisha, and other tobacco products. Effective July 1, 2027, smoking will also be prohibited throughout university, college, and academy campuses, including outdoor areas. The law extends indoor smoking restrictions to all locations in homes, except designated areas permitted under separate regulations.

The amendments also prohibit cigarette advertising, promotion, and direct and online marketing to consumers, while restricting cigarette displays at retail locations and online. The government will establish production-reduction targets and require the Industry and Trade Ministry to publicly disclose permitted domestic production and import volumes for each company. It will also develop a schedule for expanding health warnings on cigarette packaging.