New Jersey lawmakers amended legislation that would increase civil penalties for retailers selling tobacco and vapor products to people under 21. Assembly Bill 425, sponsored by Assemblyman Michael Venezia and Assemblywoman Tennille McCoy, would raise fines from $250 to $750 for a first violation, $500 to $1,500 for a second violation, and $1,000 to $3,000 for a third and subsequent violations.

The bill would also authorize the state Division of Taxation to suspend a retailer’s license following a violation and revoke it after a second or subsequent violation, upon municipal recommendation. The legislation would require the division to establish a process for retailers to report compliance efforts and allow individuals to anonymously report violations. It also expands the definition of tobacco products to include nicotine products, vapor products, components, accessories, rolling papers, blunt and hemp wraps, hookahs, and pipes.

The Senate Committee on Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens referred the amended language, which would take effect 180 days after enactment.