Philip Morris Switzerland Managing Director Xavier Ducarroz expects most of the country’s current adult smokers to switch to smoke-free products within 15–20 years, with more than half making the transition within the next decade. In an interview published Nov. 24 by Swiss newspaper Bote, Ducarroz described replacing conventional cigarettes with heated tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and nicotine pouches as the company’s long-term objective. He said smoke-free products already account for more than 40% of Philip Morris International’s global revenue.

Ducarroz acknowledged that conventional cigarettes remain important to the company’s business, with PMI reporting 158 billion cigarette shipments outside the U.S. in the third quarter, virtually unchanged from the previous year. He said revenue from the traditional cigarette business continues to finance investments in smoke-free products, a transition that began in the early 2000s and produced its first commercial product in 2015. In Switzerland, PMI holds more than 40% of the cigarette market and leads the market for newer nicotine products. Ducarroz also criticized Swiss tobacco regulations for treating cigarettes, tobacco products, and nicotine pouches similarly rather than differentiating them by risk.