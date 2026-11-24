Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have identified the complete biological pathway used by yew trees to produce paclitaxel, a widely used chemotherapy drug marketed as Taxol, and demonstrated that genetically modified tobacco plants can produce the cancer treatment. The study, published in Nature Chemical Biology, involved transferring more than 20 genes from yew trees into Nicotiana benthamiana, a tobacco species commonly used in biotechnology research. The researchers reconstructed the sequence of biochemical reactions required to produce paclitaxel and introduced the corresponding genetic instructions into tobacco plants, which produced the drug at levels comparable to those found naturally in yew tree bark.

Paclitaxel belongs to a class of chemotherapy drugs called taxanes, which interfere with cell division and cause cancer cells to die. It is used to treat several cancers, including breast, ovarian, lung, and pancreatic cancers, often in combination with other chemotherapy drugs or targeted therapies. The drug was originally extracted from the bark of Pacific yew trees, but harvesting the bark kills the trees. Manufacturers now primarily use a more complex process that extracts chemical precursors from cultivated yew tree needles and twigs before converting them into paclitaxel through chemical reactions. Researchers also produce the drug using yew tree cells grown in bioreactors. Both approaches are costly and involve extensive production processes.

Tobacco plants offer a potential alternative because they grow quickly, are relatively easy to genetically modify, and provide a cellular environment capable of supporting the complex biochemical reactions needed to produce paclitaxel. Nicotiana benthamiana is already widely used in biotechnology to manufacture pharmaceutical proteins, antibodies, vaccines, and other compounds. The researchers said the plant could eventually provide a faster, more scalable production platform for paclitaxel, potentially reducing manufacturing costs and expanding access to treatment. The current experiment used temporary gene introduction rather than plants permanently carrying the yew tree genes. Developing stable, genetically engineered tobacco plants suitable for greenhouse production, increasing yields, and establishing commercially viable extraction and purification processes remain the next challenges.