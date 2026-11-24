Switzerland’s Federal Council is proposing to extend the country’s tobacco prevention levy to e-cigarettes, saying the shift from cigarettes to newer nicotine products is reducing funding for smoking prevention programs. The levy currently adds 2.6 centimes ($0.03) to each pack of cigarettes and generates approximately CHF 12 million ($14.4 million) annually for the tobacco prevention fund. E-cigarettes have been subject to federal tobacco tax since 2024 but do not currently contribute to the separate prevention levy.

The Federal Council adopted a report Nov. 18 recommending that the levy be extended to all tobacco and nicotine products, potentially including nicotine pouches and snus, rather than e-cigarettes alone. The government said declining cigarette sales and the shift to newer nicotine products are reducing contributions to the fund. The proposed expansion would be included in the next revision of the Federal Tobacco Tax Act, but no implementation date or levy rate has been established.