Taipei designated 267 smoking areas as part of its effort to expand smoke-free public spaces, including 15 negative-pressure smoking booths that have recorded nearly 880,000 visits. The Taipei Department of Health said that more than 20,000 warnings had been issued to people smoking in restricted areas through the end of October.

Smoking bans cover several commercial districts. A department-commissioned survey found policy support of 96% and satisfaction of 93.1% in Ximending, where the ban took effect in June. Dihua Street recorded 96.1% support and 93.5% satisfaction, while the area around Xinzhongshan Linear Park recorded 97.1% support and 95.6% satisfaction. Taipei plans to continue enforcement using dedicated personnel, AI-powered detection and warning systems, and digital inspections of smoking hot spots.