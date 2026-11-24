A New York court permanently barred two Otsego County vape shop owners from selling or distributing vapor products in the state and ordered them to pay $534,550 in penalties and costs for repeatedly selling flavored vapes to minors. The Otsego County Supreme Court ordered Eysa Sharhan and Ahmed Mozeb to close their three Oneonta stores, operating under the names Pop-In Smoke & Vape, Pufftopia, and Royalty Tobacco, and prohibited them from owning, managing, or obtaining a license for any business selling vapes.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the owners in October 2025 following a state investigation that found repeated illegal sales of flavored nicotine vapes and sales to customers under 21. The court ordered $514,500 in penalties, $10,050 in outstanding Department of Health fines, and $10,000 in court costs. The owners must also pay for the safe disposal of flavored vapes left at Royalty Tobacco. According to the attorney general’s office, the businesses had repeatedly reopened under different names after state enforcement actions.