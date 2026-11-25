Azerbaijan earned $42.5 million from cigarette exports in January-September 2026, up 32.4% from $32.1 million in the same period last year, according to reported trade data. Exports totaled approximately 2.58 billion cigarettes, with Georgia accounting for $39.6 million, or 93.3% of export revenue. Kyrgyzstan was the second-largest destination at $1.8 million, followed by Uzbekistan ($322,930), Oman ($281,380), and Syria ($70,000).

Azerbaijan produced 14.2 billion cigarettes during the first nine months, up 15.4% from 12.3 billion a year earlier. The production value of the tobacco products industry increased to 942.6 million manats ($554 million) from 756.95 million manats ($445 million), while real industrial output grew 16%.