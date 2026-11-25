The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) urged the National Assembly to exclude tobacco products from two proposed regulatory measures: the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Bill, 2026 (SB. 940), and the Food, Medical Products Bill, 2026 (SB. 952). In a statement signed by Director General Segun Ajayi-Kadir, MAN argued that the bills could create overlapping regulatory responsibilities and duplicate requirements already established under the National Tobacco Control Act, 2015, and National Tobacco Control Regulations, 2019. The association warned that additional approval processes and potentially conflicting obligations could increase compliance costs, delay business activities, and create regulatory uncertainty.

MAN called for all tobacco references to be removed from both bills, including definitions, schedules, and related provisions, along with an explicit exclusion preventing tobacco products from being brought under their scope through subsequent administrative measures. The association also raised concerns about enforcement powers involving searches, seizures, facility closures, production suspensions, and asset forfeiture, calling for due-process protections, safeguards for confidential business information, and proportionate penalties.