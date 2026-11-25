Riot Labs added five Japanese-inspired flavors to its Kuro premium e-liquid range, expanding the 10ml nicotine-salt line to 13 flavors. Launched in May 2026, Kuro targets pod and mouth-to-lung users seeking alternatives to conventional e-liquid flavors. The new offerings are Aka Oni, Sanpin Pink, Miyazaki Gold, Nago Crush and Kurogoma Milk, available in 5mg, 10mg and 20mg nicotine strengths, adding 15 SKUs. The products were developed by Fantasia Flavour House, Riot’s in-house flavor development operation in Milton Keynes, England, and are available beginning Nov. 25 through specialist retailers and the company’s website.

Riot said the expansion comes as UK vape retailers remain cautious about stocking decisions ahead of regulatory changes expected in April 2027, with many brands delaying new product launches. Chief Commercial Officer Matt Crann said the company intends to continue investing in product development and supporting independent retailers. The new flavors are available only in 10ml nicotine-salt format and have been notified to the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.