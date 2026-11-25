Spain’s Union of Promoters and Vapers Entrepreneurs (UPEV) estimates that a government proposal to prohibit vaping liquid flavors other than tobacco could put 4,650 jobs and more than 450 small and midsize businesses at risk. Citing an analysis by economic consultancy Afi, UPEV estimates the restrictions could reduce value added by €328 million and annual tax revenue by as much as €133 million. The proposed amendment to Royal Decree 579/2017 would affect approximately 95% of vaping products currently on the Spanish market, according to the trade group. Catalonia, which accounts for about 80% of Spain’s e-liquid manufacturing, would face a particularly significant impact.

UPEV criticized the government for approving the amendment without fully assessing its economic consequences, including the potential effects on specialized retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers. The group also warned that eliminating non-tobacco flavors could drive some adult consumers toward unregulated products or conventional cigarettes. UPEV President Arturo Ribes called for stronger controls on retail sales and measures to protect minors, arguing that restrictions on legal products could expand the illicit market.