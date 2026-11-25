Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found that a single vaping session produced measurable adverse changes in vascular function, including when participants used nicotine-free e-cigarettes. The study included 41 smokers and vapers aged 20-50 and 17 people who had never smoked or vaped. Using MRI and other measurements, researchers assessed blood flow, oxygen levels, arterial stiffness, and brain vascular responses after exposure to tobacco cigarettes, nicotine-containing e-cigarettes, and nicotine-free e-cigarettes.

Vaping affected more vascular-function markers than cigarette smoking in the study, according to lead author Marianne Nabbout. Researchers said the immediate changes occurred regardless of nicotine content, suggesting other components of vaping aerosol may affect circulation. The findings will be presented at the Radiological Society of North America’s annual meeting. The study examined only short-term effects; further research is needed to determine potential long-term consequences.