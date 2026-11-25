U.S. retail sales of oral nicotine pouches have quadrupled since early 2023, exceeding $613 million per month and surpassing e-cigarette sales, according to a report by Fitt Insider published Nov. 24. Gallup data cited in the report show that 4% of U.S. adults use nicotine pouches, with adoption particularly strong among younger men. Philip Morris International shipped 3.2 billion ZYN pouches in the United States in the third quarter, a 4.2% increase year over year.

Investment in the category is also expanding. Startup Sesh+ has raised more than $40 million from investors including Post Malone and Diplo, while Athletic Nicotine reports that women account for 43% of its direct-to-consumer sales.