Universal Corp. appointed John Ament president of Universal Ingredients Inc., effective Dec. 7. Ament will oversee the business’s strategy, operations, and financial performance, with responsibility for commercial execution, customer relationships, and organizational development. He brings more than 30 years of international leadership experience across the consumer goods, food, and agricultural industries.

Ament spent nearly 30 years at Mars Inc., where he held senior positions including president of Mars Chocolate Latin America and global vice president of cocoa. He later served as principal partner of the RRG Regenerative Fund and managing director of RRG Nature Based Solutions. Most recently, he served as vice president of global strategic accounts at Ball Corp.

Universal Ingredients Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Corp., supplies plant-based ingredients to food, beverage, consumer packaged goods, and pet food manufacturers.