BAT: Illicit Vapes Making Market “Unsustainable”

British American Tobacco’s growth in smoke-free products was deemed to be dragged down by the prevalence of illicit vapes in the US market, making for disappointing numbers in 2025. The company reported that vape sales in the US fell 0.8% last year, with price increases failing to make up for a slump in volumes, a sign that competition from unauthorized manufacturers is eroding its market share.

Cigarette volumes in the US plunged 10.1%, BAT said, blaming a downturn in consumer spending and an increase in the discount category, where the company does not operate. The company is forecasting growth in adjusted operating profit of 1.5% to 2.5% for 2025.

“We all understand the situation is unsustainable in the US on the vapor side,” said Chief Executive Officer Tadeu Marroco on a call with reporters, adding that the illicit vapes mean that users have no control over the specifics of what they are consuming. “Hopefully the new administration will bring a new way to think about enforcement.”