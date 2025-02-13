BAT Shares Tumble 9%

Today, British American Tobacco shares dropped 9% in London on news it would take a $7.74 billion hit from a Canadian lawsuit as well as fears that changes in Bangladesh and Australia would hurt its performance in 2025. The $6 billion loss off its market capitalization was the company’s worst day on the market since 2020. BAT’s stock remains up 7% since the start of the year.

Under the proposed Canadian settlement, an upfront payment will be followed by annual payments, initially worth 85% of net income after taxes, excluding income related to alternative products like vapes, and reducing over time. BAT and other tobacco companies were set to pay $22.8 billion to settle a long-running case in Canada, but some parties, including Philip Morris International’s Canadian affiliate, have since objected to the proposal.

Meanwhile, BAT said new tobacco regulations in Australia and increased excise and VAT in Bangladesh would hurt its tobacco business.

Chief Executive Officer Tadeu Marroco said these represented “significant regulatory and fiscal headwinds” that would dent its performance this year, but their impact would recede into 2026 when BAT’s investments would also pay off to spur growth. For 2025, the company expects just 1% revenue growth.

Marroco also said he was hopeful U.S. President Donald Trump’s new administration could tackle sales of illegal disposable vapes, which have impacted its cigarette and vape sales in the country. “We remain committed to returning to our mid-term guidance of 3% to 5% revenue and 4% to 6% adjusted profit from operations growth on a constant currency in 2026,” he said.