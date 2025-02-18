JTI Ranks No. 2 Among Philippines Top Employers

The Top Employers Institute, the global authority in recognizing outstanding people practices, ranked JTI Philippines second on its “Top Employers in the Philippines” list. It is the fourth straight year JTI was ranked on the list, with this being its highest-ever ranking.

“To be awarded No. 2 Top Employer in the Philippines stands as a testament to how JTI puts its people at the heart of everything we do,” said Ari Wisnubroto, people and culture director at JTI Philippines. “Aside from continuing to improve our work environment and caring for their wellbeing, we pride ourselves on our focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“In March, we will be celebrating our 25th year in the Philippines and we do this as the fastest-growing tobacco company in the country. We owe these two milestones to our hardworking employees who live out the culture and values of JTI. The Top Employer recognition is a celebration of our people and a pledge to continue cultivating a work environment that champions employees’ wellbeing, growth, and inclusion for many more years to come.”

Included among JTI’s progressive programs are 20 fully-paid weeks of family leave for parents welcoming a child regardless of their gender or way they become parents; the Drive Ahead initiative offers free driving lessons to women without driving experience who want to pursue a field-based career in JTI; and the Bright Start program sponsors individuals from disadvantaged communities with the opportunity to earn a college degree while earning a salary and developing careers at JTI.

JTI is also one of only 17 companies to be recognized this year as Global Top Employer. It is their 11th consecutive year to be certified by the Top Employers Institute for commendable people policies and practices worldwide.