N.Y. Lawmakers Want to Ban Zyn for its Flavors

New York lawmakers have introduced a bill in the legislature that would ban flavored oral nicotine pouches such as Zyn, which recently received FDA approval. The pouches do not contain tobacco and are the fastest-growing product on the U.S. tobacco market, but lawmakers are comparing their flavors to flavored vape cartridges that were banned in the state in 2020 because they are attractive to children.

“You always have to keep on top of this industry,” said Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, who is sponsoring the bill. “Because as we extinguish some of the availability to youth in particular, the industry comes up with more ways to entice people to be addicted to nicotine and their products.”

The legislation — which is sponsored in the Senate by state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal — asserts that minors could turn to nicotine pouches as flavored vapes become harder to find under New York’s ban.

Zyn is manufactured by Swedish Match, a subsidiary of Philip Morris International, which maintains that Zyn is intended and marketed only for those 21 and older, and that the vast majority of Zyn’s clientele are not new nicotine users, but adults switching to a safer delivery method.

“Almost everyone has come from another product,” Brian Erkkila, Swedish Match’s director of regulatory science, said. “That’s who the product is designed for. If you think about the flavors our product comes in, they come in flavors that have been in smokeless tobacco products like moist snuff and dip, for decades. These aren’t new flavors. They’ve been around for a long time.”

Alan Mathios, a professor at Cornell University who studies the economics of tobacco regulation, called the potential ban shortsighted and said it could lead to the proliferation of illicit products, make the market more difficult to regulate, and have the opposite result in terms of keeping them away from underage users.

“A lot of menthol smokers really like their menthol,” Mathios said. “If they don’t have an alternative menthol product, they’re unlikely to move away from cigarettes. So even if you do see some youth movement into menthol-flavored pouches, you have to weigh that against the role that menthol-flavored products play in helping adults switch.”