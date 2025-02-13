PMI to Present at CAGNY

Philip Morris International announced its participation in the 2025 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference, where CEO Jacek Olczak and CFO Emmanuel Babeau will present on February 19, 2025, at 1 p.m. EST. The presentation will be accessible via live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2025CAGNY or through the company’s investor relations app at www.pmi.com/irapp.

The company executives are expected to talk about PMI’s transformation toward a smoke-free future, having invested more than $14 billion since 2008 in developing and commercializing smoke-free products. Following its acquisition of Swedish Match, 39% of PMI’s annual net revenue now comes from the smoke-free segment with brands like IQOS and ZYN.

For more than 50 years, CAGNY has been connecting investors, management teams, and the media dedicated to the consumer industry. It asserts to be “the largest not-for-profit of its kind” and hosts various events throughout the year, highlighted by the CAGNY conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

The webcast replay will be available at the same link until March 21, 2025.