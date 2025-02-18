Pyxus CFO Resigns

Flavia Landsberg, Pyxus International’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, has resigned effective Feb. 28, 2025. Landsberg, who joined Pyxus in 2021, has elected to pursue an external career opportunity.

Following Landsberg’s notice of resignation, the company’s board of directors appointed Dustin Styons, Pyxus’ executive vice president, business strategy and sales, as interim CFO and will commence a formal search for Landsberg’s successor.

“We thank Flavia for her contributions during her tenure, which are evidenced by the significant improvements in all measures of our operating performance and reduction of long-term debt,” said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. “We wish Flavia all the best in her new role as we work to build on the financial strategy she helped put in place.”