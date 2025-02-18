Study Links ADHD and Nicotine Use

A recent JAMA Network Open study established a “robust association between ADHD symptoms and newer forms of nicotine and tobacco use. This finding emphasizes the importance of early ADHD diagnosis and effective management strategies to reduce the risk of future nicotine and tobacco use among U.S. youths.”

Previous studies established a link between ADHD and tobacco use, however, it remains unclear how the widespread availability of electronic nicotine delivery systems like e-cigarettes may have exacerbated this issue. In 2018, e-cigarette use surpassed cigarette smoking and has continued to increase to become the second most prevalent substance use behavior.

ADHD, which is characterized by functional impairment, hyperactivity, and/or inattention, is one of the most common psychiatric disorders among children and adolescents in the United States. In fact, current estimates indicate that one in nine children and adolescents in the U.S. received an ADHD diagnosis in their lifetime.